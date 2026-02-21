Everything to Know About Mississippi State Men's Basketball at South Carolina

Mississippi State men's basketball will look for its fourth SEC road win this season and third-straight victory when the Bulldogs travel to South Carolina for a Saturday game at Colonial Life Arena.

The Bulldogs have won their last two contests thanks to dominating scoring performances by Josh Hubbard. Against Ole Miss he scored 32 points and then he continued his hot streak against Auburn, scoring 46.

Before that pair of games, Hubbard scored 31 points against Tennessee giving him three-straight games with 30 or more points scored. That stretch has made him the SEC’s leading scorer at 22.4 points per game, besting Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr.’s 22.3.

Hubbard and the Bulldogs will look to keep the good vibes going Saturday against a South Carolina team with just two SEC wins this season.

Here’s everything to know about the Saturday matchup.

The Opponent: Florida

South Carolina is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in SEC play after falling, 76-62, to No. 11 Florida on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks (11-15, 2-11 SEC) have dropped seven straight after knocking off Oklahoma back on Jan. 20. Four players average in double figures for Carolina which include Meechie Johnson (16.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.4 SPG), Mike Staravjamts (10.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG), Elijah Strong (10.5 PPG) and Kobe Knox (10.5 PPG).

Through 26 games, Carolina remains the SEC leader (No. 7 nationally) at the free throw line, shooting 78.7% (440-of-559) as a team. Sharavjamts’ career-best 90.1% clip leads the team. The Gamecocks also rank in the top-five in the SEC (No. 37 nationally) in turnovers per game (10.0) and 3-point defense (31.8%).

Johnson has fired in double figures in 12 straight games fueled by 7 outings of 20+ points. He posted a season-high 35 points at Texas (02/03), while Knox recently amassed a season's best 21 points at Alabama (02/14).

How to Watch: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-13, 5-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-15, 2-11 SEC)

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 31-19

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 65, South Carolina 60 OT (January 25, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Auburn, 91-85

Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 11 Florida, 76-62

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.4 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.5 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 93 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard, 34 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 37 (1.4 avg.)

Florida Top Performers

Points: Meechie Johnson, 16.9 ppg

Rebounds: Mike Sharavhamts, 5.5 rpg

Assists: Meechie Johnson, 106 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Meechie Johnson, 36 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: Mike Sharavhamts, 26 (1.0 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

South Carolina

Questionable

#20 Hayden Assemian

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +1.5 (-110)

South Carolina: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +104

South Carolina: -125

Total

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

