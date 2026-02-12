Bulldogs Rally Late but Tennessee’s Toughness Too Much

Even when it looked like Mississippi State was running on fumes, the Bulldogs kept swinging.

That’s who they are. But effort alone wasn’t enough Wednesday night, not against a Tennessee team built like a sledgehammer.

The Vols walked into Humphrey Coliseum, imposed their will, and walked out with a 73-64 win that felt every bit as physical as the score suggests.

From the jump, Tennessee played exactly the way Chris Jans warned with bruising screens, relentless rebounding, and a commitment to turning every possession into a wrestling match.

“They set as physical screens as you’re going to see, not just in our league, but anywhere,” Jans said. “When you play Tennessee, you better put your helmet on.”

He wasn’t exaggerating.

Tennessee’s physicality didn’t just show up, it dictated the game. A late first‑half surge pushed the Vols ahead 39-28, and Mississippi State’s defensive coverages cracked under the pressure.

“We weren’t in the right spots with the right coverage,” Jans admitted. “And they took full advantage of it.”

And yet, the Bulldogs didn’t fold. They rarely do. Josh Hubbard made sure of that.

The senior guard put on a show, dropping 31 points and hitting four 3s. He scored 14 of State’s first 16 points, single‑handedly keeping the game from spiraling early. Without Hubbard, this one could’ve gotten ugly long before halftime.

Jans was quick to point out others who chipped in (Quincy Ballard, Jayden Epps, Ja’borri McGhee) but Hubbard was the heartbeat.

Mississippi State’s best punch came after Tennessee stretched the lead to 63-40. Most teams would’ve tapped out. Instead, the Bulldogs ripped off an 18-0 run, igniting the fans and slicing the deficit to 63-58.

For a moment, the building felt like it might tilt.

But here’s the difference between a good team and a great one: Tennessee didn’t blink.

The Vols absorbed the run, steadied themselves, and closed the game like a veteran group that’s been through these wars before. They dominated the glass 45-31 and turned that into 15 second‑chance points.

Afterward, Jans didn’t sugarcoat the inconsistency that continues to haunt his team.

“It’s frustrating. Nobody plays their best all the time,” he said. “But that run in the second half — that’s the kind of fight we want to see from the jump, all the time.”

And that’s really the story. Mississippi State showed heart, toughness, and flashes of the team it wants to be. But flashes don’t beat Tennessee. Consistency does. Physicality does. Execution does.

The Bulldogs (11-13, 3-8 SEC) now head into rivalry weekend with a trip to Ole Miss. If they bring the version of themselves that stormed back in the second half, they’ll have a shot. If they bring the version that dug the 23‑point hole, they won’t.

Jans is right about one thing, though: they didn’t quit. And in February, when the margin for error is razor thin, that’s at least a place to start.

