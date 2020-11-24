SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State's season-opening games called off as Hall of Fame Challenge is cancelled

Joel Coleman

Before the season even tips off, Mississippi State women's basketball has encountered its first coronavirus-related snag. 

MSU was slated to open the head coach Nikki McCray-Penson era this coming Saturday at the Hall of Fame Challenge in Uncasville, Connecticut, but that entire event was cancelled on Tuesday as a result of COVID-related circumstances. The Bulldogs were slated to play Maine on Saturday and then face either UConn or Quinnipiac on Sunday. However now, the beginning of the 2020-21 season for the Bulldogs will have to wait.

“Going into this season, we understood that things could change at a moment’s notice,” McCray-Penson said in a release issued by Mississippi State. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, we are unable to compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge this weekend.”

The cancellation of the Hall of Fame Challenge pushes State's season opener back into the month of December. MSU is now slated to start the year on Wednesday, December 2, at home in the Humphrey Coliseum against New Orleans. That marks the first of what is now six scheduled non-conference games for MSU. The Bulldogs also face road tests at South Florida and Southern Miss, as well as battle Troy, Southern and Central Arkansas at home prior to starting Southeastern Conference play on December 31 on the road at Georgia.

