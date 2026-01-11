How to watch Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss women's basketball
In this story:
The general rule of thumb whenever Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet in any sport is to throw out the records.
However, it’s very hard to ignore the recent results both the Rebels and Bulldogs had against the same opponent.
Mississippi State got blown out by then-No. 8 Oklahoma, 95-47. It was a game coach Sam Purcell had a blunt reaction to it.
“It sucked,” he said during a midweek media availability.
It was a much better experience for No. 18 Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Four days after the Sooner’s win against the Bulldogs, the Rebels went into Norman and upset Oklahoma 74-69.
“What we just did is not easy to do,” McPhee-McCuin said after the win against Oklahoma. “(The Sooners) don't just let people come up in here and beat them.”
With that win coming on the heels of Ole Miss nearly beating No. 2 Texas, the Rebels are coming into this rivalry game with momentum. Mississippi State, riding a two-game losing streak to ranked SEC teams, is not.
Making things tougher for the Bulldogs is that Ole Miss 9-0 at SJB Pavilion this season, including a record-setting comeback win against a then-ranked Notre Dame team.
Block-a-palooza
Two of the nation’s best shot blockers will be on the court Sunday.
Mississippi State freshman Madison Francis is second in the nation with 52 blocks and Ole Miss senior Latasha Lattimore is eighth with 41.
As a team, the Bulldogs are fourth in the SEC and 14th nationwide with 5.5 blocks per game. The Rebels aren’t far behind as a team, either. Their 5.2 blocks per game is 21st in the nation and seventh in the SEC.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-1 SEC)
- When: 5 p.m., Sunday
- Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 69-39
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 85, Mississippi State 73 (March 6, 2025 in SEC Tournament)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 20 Tennessee, 90-80
- Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 5 Oklahoma, 74-69
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Favour Nwaedozi/Madison Francis, 13.6 ppg
- Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg
- Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 64 (4 per game)
- Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 32 (2 per game)
- Blocks: Madison Francis, 49 (3.1 per game)
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.1 ppg
- Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.5 rpg
- Assists: Sira Thienou, 47 (2.6 per game)
- Steals: Sira Thienou, 30 (1.7 per game)
- Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 41 (2.3 per game)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.