How to watch Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss women's basketball

The general rule of thumb whenever Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet in any sport is to throw out the records.

However, it’s very hard to ignore the recent results both the Rebels and Bulldogs had against the same opponent.

Mississippi State got blown out by then-No. 8 Oklahoma, 95-47. It was a game coach Sam Purcell had a blunt reaction to it.

“It sucked,” he said during a midweek media availability.

It was a much better experience for No. 18 Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Four days after the Sooner’s win against the Bulldogs, the Rebels went into Norman and upset Oklahoma 74-69.

“What we just did is not easy to do,” McPhee-McCuin said after the win against Oklahoma. “(The Sooners) don't just let people come up in here and beat them.”

With that win coming on the heels of Ole Miss nearly beating No. 2 Texas, the Rebels are coming into this rivalry game with momentum. Mississippi State, riding a two-game losing streak to ranked SEC teams, is not.

Making things tougher for the Bulldogs is that Ole Miss 9-0 at SJB Pavilion this season, including a record-setting comeback win against a then-ranked Notre Dame team.

Block-a-palooza

Two of the nation’s best shot blockers will be on the court Sunday.

Mississippi State freshman Madison Francis is second in the nation with 52 blocks and Ole Miss senior Latasha Lattimore is eighth with 41.

As a team, the Bulldogs are fourth in the SEC and 14th nationwide with 5.5 blocks per game. The Rebels aren’t far behind as a team, either. Their 5.2 blocks per game is 21st in the nation and seventh in the SEC.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-1 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Sunday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 69-39

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 85, Mississippi State 73 (March 6, 2025 in SEC Tournament)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 20 Tennessee, 90-80

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 5 Oklahoma, 74-69

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Favour Nwaedozi/Madison Francis, 13.6 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 64 (4 per game)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 32 (2 per game)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 49 (3.1 per game)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.1 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.5 rpg

Assists: Sira Thienou, 47 (2.6 per game)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 30 (1.7 per game)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 41 (2.3 per game)

DAWG FEED: