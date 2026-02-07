How to Watch Mississippi State Men's Basketball vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Two of the SEC’s leading scorers are set to meet Saturday morning in Starkville.

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard is third in the conference with 20.8 points per game and Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is fourth with 20.3 ppg. They’ll each lead their squads on the court inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Acuff has been on fire as of late. He’s scored 20 or more points in each of this last four games. Hubbard, meanwhile, hasn’t been as hot.

Hubbard has just one game with 20 or more points in his last five games, but had games with 13, 12, 7 and 15 points scored. However, not all of those games were losses. His 15-point outing came in the Bulldogs’ dominant 80-66 win at LSU.

That win, though came more on the strength of the Bulldogs’ defense than it did the offense (although, several players had good outings in Baton Rouge on offense). Mississippi State will need solid play aboth ends of the court.

In addition to his 20.3 ppg, Acuff is also averaging 5.8 assists per game and gets help from Maleek Thomas (15.0 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.4 steals per game) and Trevon Brazile (12.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.5 spg, 1.3 blocks per game).

Making Saturday’s contest even more even is that both teams are coming off their midweek byes for the season. Both sides should be well-rested and have most of its roster available to play (see Student-Athlete Availability Report) below.

Here’s everything else to know about the game.

How to Watch: No. 21 Arkansas at Mississippi State

Who: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-34

Last Meeting: Arkansas 93, Mississippi State 92 (March 8, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 84-79

Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Kentucky, 85-77

Arkansas Top Performers

Points: Darius Acuff Jr., 20.3 ppg

Rebounds: Trevon Brazile, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Darius Acuff Jr., 137 (5.8 avg.)

Steals: Trevon Brazile, 32 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Trevon Brazile, 27 (1.3 avg.)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 20.8 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor/Quincy Ballard, 6.6 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 77 (3.5 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 32 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 31 (1.4 avg.)

Arkansas

Out

#11 Karter Knox

#21 D.J. Wagner

Mississippi State

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Arkansas: -5.5 (-115)

Mississippi State: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline Arkansas: -265

Mississippi State: +215

Total Over: 164.5 (-110)

Under: 164.5 (-110)

DAWG FEED: