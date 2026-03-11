How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: TV Channel, Injuries, Odds

The last time Mississippi State and Auburn met, Josh Hubbard stole the show with a 46-point performance in Starkville.

When the two teams meet again Wednesday in Nashville, the stakes will look different but the challenge Auburn presents will feel familiar.

Auburn shows up to Nashville in a strange spot. The Tigers are still fighting for their postseason life and sitting as ESPN’s “Last Team In” heading into the SEC Tournament. They’re 16-15 overall, 7-11 in league play, and have dropped eight of their last ten, but they still have enough firepower to be dangerous.

Everything starts with Keyshawn Hall, an All‑SEC Third‑Team pick who’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 12 straight games and put up 29 and 10 in the first meeting with Mississippi State.

Hall has already climbed into Auburn’s single‑season record book — his 591 points rank 15th all‑time, and he’s set the program record for free throws made in a season with 210 and counting.

Tahaad Pettiford (15.2 PPG, 3.6 APG) gives Auburn another steady scoring option and has topped 20 points in six of his last nine outings. Kevin Overton (13.3 PPG) and KeShawn Murphy (10.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG) round out a group of four double‑figure scorers.

Murphy has been especially productive in SEC play with five double‑doubles, including a 25‑point, 10‑rebound night against Kentucky in late February.

Of course, the last time these teams met, Auburn’s defense had no answer for Josh Hubbard. He dropped a career‑high 46 points in Starkville, including nine threes and 35 in the first half alone. Mississippi State led by as many as 18 before Auburn clawed back late.

“Of the nine 3's he made in the first half, I would say five of them were really bad coverage mistakes and four of them were tough, good contested shots,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said Monday after practice at Bridgestone Arena. “We've got to do a better job early in this one of limiting our mistakes and not letting him get anything clean. Everything he makes, he's got to earn.”

Auburn hasn’t been playing its best basketball lately, but the Tigers still have high‑end scoring, a matchup‑problem in Hall, and plenty of motivation with their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance.

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC)

When: 2 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 84-72

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 91, Auburn 85

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 102-96

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 16 Alabama, 96-84

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.1 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.2 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 112 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 40 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 40 (1.3 avg.)

Auburn Top Performers

Points: Keyshawn Hall, 20.4 ppg

Rebounds: Keyshawn Hall, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Tahaad Pettiford, 113 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Elyjah Freeman/Sebastian Wiliams-Adams, 38 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: KeShawn Murphy, 28 (0.8 avg.)

Mississippi State

Out

#23 King Grace

Questionable

#5 Shawn Jones Jr.

Auburn

Out

#14 Emeka Opurum

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +7.5 (-110)

Auburn: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline Mississippi State: =260

Auburn: -330