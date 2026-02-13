State’s Third-Quarter Surge Lifts MSU Past Georgia with Balance

Mississippi State wasn’t chasing style points against Georgia on Thursday night. It was just wanting a win and some balance.

After dropping two straight, State needed a response more than a highlight reel. What it delivered was balance, composure and a firm third-quarter push that carried it past Georgia, 85-71, inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Five players reached double figures. The scoring came in waves rather than from a single source. And when Georgia made its move, MSU answered without hesitation.

The win moved Mississippi State to 17-8 and provided needed traction in the SEC stretch run.

Georgia struck first. A three-pointer broke a scoreless opening minute, and a fast-break finish pushed the visitors ahead 5-0. For a brief stretch, it looked like the road team might dictate tempo.

Madison Francis halted that thought. Her early basket got State on the board, and Trayanna Crisp followed with a three to even things. The tone shifted from uneasy to competitive.

At the first media timeout, Georgia led 13-9.

Desintey McPhaul came off the bench and changed the rhythm. A three-pointer from her gave Mississippi State its first lead. By the end of the first quarter, State was in front 21-18.

The advantage wasn’t built on flash. It was built on stops and smart shot selection.

Second-quarter cushion builds confidence

The second period opened quietly before Francis powered through contact and completed a three-point play. Georgia answered from outside, keeping the contest tight.

Jaylah Lampley responded with a three that pushed the margin to eight at 29-21 with 6:44 left in the half. Georgia called timeout. Mississippi State looked settled.

Favour Nwaedozi added second-chance points in the paint. Crisp spaced the floor with another perimeter shot. Rocio Jiminez and Chandler Prater rotated in to preserve energy without sacrificing pace.

Georgia trimmed the deficit, but it never flipped momentum. At halftime, State led 43-36 — firm but not comfortable.

The opening minutes of the third quarter tested that cushion. Georgia chipped away, slicing the lead to one possession and forcing a reset.

Kharyssa Richardson supplied it. She finished through contact and converted the free throw. Moments later, Nwaedozi knocked down two at the line to stretch the margin again.

What felt fragile quickly felt secure. Mississippi State tightened defensively and controlled the glass.

By the end of the third quarter, MSU had stretched the advantage to 15.

Closing with balance and poise

Georgia refused to fade. A free throw opened the final period. McPhaul responded with a strong drive to the rim, continuing her efficient night.

Every Georgia basket had an answer. Every run stalled before it could gather speed.

McPhaul led the way with 18 points. Francis finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, anchoring the interior. Richardson matched her 17 and added seven rebounds.

Crisp contributed 11 points, many of them timely perimeter shots. Nwaedozi recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, controlling possessions that might have shifted momentum.

Georgia battled to the final whistle. It simply couldn’t string together the stops required to erase the deficit.

When the horn sounded, Mississippi State had secured an 85-71 win that felt earned rather than explosive.

After two losses, State didn’t need a spectacle. It needed steadiness. It found it in balanced scoring, defensive patience and a third quarter that defined the night.

Mississippi State now turns its focus to Arkansas on Monday. The SEC calendar won’t slow down.

But for one night in Starkville, MSU restored rhythm — and perhaps confidence — when it mattered most.

