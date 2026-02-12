How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs. Georgia

Mississippi State women’s basketball has a simple goal: go to the NCAA Tournament.

Before Thursday night’s SEC matchup against Georgia, Mississippi State finds itself on the right side of the tournament bubble. The latest ESPN bracket projections have the Bulldogs as a No. 9 seed, even after a disappointing loss to Missouri and 40-point loss to No. 3 South Carolina.

Those were the last two games Mississippi State played before it got a much needed Sunday off.

“Regarding tired legs, the week off was huge for us,” coach Sam Purcell said earlier this week. “We gave them Saturday and Sunday off, and women basketball players don't get Sundays off often. I wanted them to feel good about themselves and be outside. We just hit the reset button and are looking to finish this thing strong.”

There are only six games left in the season, which is enough time for Mississippi State fall outside of those bracket projections.

“We signed up to go to the Big Dance. What we are trying to get through to them during the chaos of this league is not to get too caught up on the name on the front of the jersey. Let us coaches handle the scouting on the other team, and you just dial in on the opponent. We have six games left in this month, and every one of them presents an opportunity.”

The next opportunity comes Thursday night inside Humphrey Coliseum against the SEC’s other Bulldog-mascot team.

Here’s everything to know about the contest, starting with a scouting report of the visiting Bulldogs.

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia presents a sturdy test. The Lady Bulldogs are 19-5 overall and 5-5 in SEC play, sitting one win away from the program’s fastest path to 20 victories since the 2017–18 season.

They’ve hovered just outside the national rankings but remain firmly on the radar, receiving votes in both major polls. Analytically, the teams are nearly inseparable, with Georgia at No. 33 in the NET and Mississippi State close behind at No. 35.

The centerpiece of Georgia’s attack is sophomore guard Dani Carnegie, one of the most dangerous scorers in the league. She ranks third in the SEC in conference-only scoring at 20.5 points per game and has already etched her name into program history.

She became the first Georgia player since Katrina McClain in 1987 to post back-to-back 30-point games and the first since Tasha Humphrey in 2007 to earn consecutive SEC Player of the Week honors. Slowing Carnegie will be priority No. 1 for Mississippi State’s defensive game plan.

But Georgia isn’t a one-player show. Four Lady Bulldogs average double figures, led by Carnegie’s 18.5 points per game. That depth allows Georgia to withstand cold shooting nights and maintain pressure for all 40 minutes.

Here’s everything else to know about Thursday night’s game.

How to Watch: Georgia at Mississippi State

Who: Georgia Bulldogs (19-5, 5-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 30-23

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 79, Georgia 68

Last time out, Mississippi State: lost to No. 3 South Carolina, 88-45

Last time out, Georgia: def. Missouri, 85-66

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.1 ppg|

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.2 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 98 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Madison Francis, 36 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 68 (2.8 avg.)

Georgia Top Performers

Points: Dani Carnegie, 18.5 avg.

Rebounds: Dani Carnegie, 5.8 avg.

Assists: Trinity Turner, 119 (5.0 avg.)

Steals: Trinity Turner, 43 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Aicha Ndour, 19 (0.9 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Georgia

Out

#10 Aubrey Beckham

Mississippi State

All available.

