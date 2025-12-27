How to watch Mississippi State women’s basketball vs. Samford

It’s been exactly one week since Mississippi State women’s basketball was on the court for a game.

The Bulldogs had some time off to celebrate the holidays after recording a nearly-50 point win against La Salle in Philadelphia, 85-37.

The holiday break was a good chance to step back and look at where Mississippi State sits in the overall college basketball world. You can read about that here, but to summarize: the Bulldogs are sitting pretty.

But that status might be about to change with the start of SEC play next week. The Bulldogs’ first conference game will be Thursday night against Auburn in Starkville.

With how the Bulldogs have played so far, the Tigers will be walking into a hostile environment.

“I've had several fans either grab me at the grocery store or email me, (telling me) they're enjoying watching team basketball, not just one individual going one-on-one,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said after a win against Alabama State before the holiday break. “That's what I'm trying to tell my young women, that you got an opportunity here to put on a show with a fan base that will support you like no other come SEC play. We're going to need that if we're going to try to make a run here come March.”

The Bulldogs do get a tune up game, or a game to knock off any rust that developed during the time off. That’s more important than one might think.

Mississippi State will host another Bulldog-mascot team, Samford, on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum. It should be a good win for Mississippi State and give players a chance to reacclimate to being in an in-game environment.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and follow the Bulldog vs. Bulldog Sunday matinee:

How to Watch: Samford at Mississippi State

Who: Samford Bulldogs (6-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads all-time series 2-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 68, Samford 47

Last time out, Mississippi State: def. La Salle, 85-37

Last time out, Samford: lost to UAB, 65-49

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Favour Nwaedozi (13.5 ppg, .607 FG%)

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi (10.8 rpg, 4.3 offensive rpg)

Assists: Destiney McPhaul (3.6 apg, 15.5 turnovers per game)

Samford Stat Leaders

Points: Kaylee Yarbrough (12.9 ppg, .415 FG%)

Rebounds: Emily Snoddy (6.2 rpg, 2.0 offensive rpg)

Assists: Jada Knight (2.4 apg, 1.8 turnovers per game)

