How to watch No. 20 Tennessee at Mississippi State women's basketball

Thursday night’s game inside Humphrey Coliseum won’t look like your typical basketball game.

When No. 20 Tennessee takes the court, at times it looks more like a hockey team than a basketball one. The Lady Vols run a lot of full court press and substitute players like a hockey team does (all five players at once).

“They're not going to adapt. They're going to press. They don't care if they're up 50. They're going to press,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said the Lady Vols. “They're going to muck it up. They're going to hockey sub. They've been battle-tested. They've been challenged. They have a rich history, as we all know, of success within that program and high standards.”

Tennessee’s style of basketball hasn’t been without some criticism and is often referred to as a gimmick. But it’s not a gimmick. It’s just unorthodox and presents unique challenges to opposing teams.

But the Bulldogs pose their own challenges.

“They’re a new team, but they’re athletic and one of the top rebounding teams in the country,” second-year coach Kim Caldwell said. “They’re top 10 nationally on the glass. They’re undefeated at home and play very well there, so it’s a tough environment.

“They’re a different team at home than they are on the road. But it’s tough to play anywhere in this league. We have to play our game, box out, and do what we need to do.”

That’s easier said than done for any team, especially when Humphrey Coliseum rocking.

“We've got to try to protect home. That's what this league is. Protect the games you can at home, and then you've got to be tough to try to steal them on the road,” Purcell said. “With marquee matchup, I hope this place is rocking. Then, hopefully, my young women bounce back from a game that is a nasty taste in our mouth from the last game.”

For those unable to attend Thursday’s game in-person, here’s how you can watch the Bulldogs battle the Lady Vols.

How to Watch: No. 20 Tennessee at Mississippi State

Who: No. 20 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (10-3, 2-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 1-1 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Tennessee leads the all-time series 41-8

Last Meeting: Tennessee 86, Mississippi State 73 (January 16, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Lady Vols: def. Auburn, 73-56

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Favour Nwaedozi, 14.3 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.9 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 59

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 29

Blocks: Madison Francis, 45

Tennessee Top Performers

Points: Talaysia Cooper, 14.9 ppg

Rebounds: Zee Spearman, 7.5 rpg

Assists: Talaysia Cooper, 55

Steals: Talaysia Cooper, 44

Blocks: Zee Spearman, 21

DAWG FEED: