WATCH: Mississippi State basketball coach Ben Howland discusses the start of practice and more

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is just over a month from starting its basketball season and preseason practice has begun. Earlier this week, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss his Bulldogs, dealing with this unique season full of health protocols, and much more. Watch above for full video.

Basketball

