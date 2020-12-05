SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's win over North Texas

Joel Coleman

STARKVILLE, Miss. – It was a night of good news for Mississippi State on Friday. First, the Bulldogs got back starting point guard Iverson Molinar after he missed the season's first three games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Then, MSU went out and defeated North Texas 69-63 to get back to .500 for the season (2-2). 

Following the game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss things. Watch above for full video.

Basketball

