WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's win over North Texas

STARKVILLE, Miss. – It was a night of good news for Mississippi State on Friday. First, the Bulldogs got back starting point guard Iverson Molinar after he missed the season's first three games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Then, MSU went out and defeated North Texas 69-63 to get back to .500 for the season (2-2).

Following the game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss things. Watch above for full video.

