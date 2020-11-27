SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's loss to Liberty

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is off to a slow start to the season after falling to the Liberty Flames 84-73 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs are now 0-2 this young season. MSU's latest loss came as Liberty sank 19 three-pointers to doom the Dogs. After the game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss his team's perimeter defense and his overall thoughts on his team after two games. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Ole Miss

The Bulldogs and Rebels are set to square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Will offense or defense need to carry Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl?

Which side of the ball is most important for the Bulldogs against the Rebels?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State can't get offense to click in season-opening loss to Clemson

Bulldogs shoot just 30 percent from the field in defeat

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses season-opening loss to Clemson

The Bulldogs fell 53-42 to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses his perfect Thanksgiving plate, K.J. Costello's status and more on SEC Teleconference

Leach talked with reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State set to open season against Clemson

Bulldogs face the Tigers at 7 p.m. central on Wednesday

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Turkey, Dressing and The Rumblings

It's an Egg Bowl week dive into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

OPINION: Credit where it's due: Ole Miss' Elijah Moore has turned infamous Egg Bowl gaffe into success story

Mississippi State will try to slow down Moore and Ole Miss on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's season-opening games called off as Hall of Fame Challenge is cancelled

Bulldogs are now slated to begin their season on December 2

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Can Mississippi State turn improvement into results against Ole Miss?

Is MSU in a good spot headed into the Battle for the Golden Egg on Saturday?

Joel Coleman