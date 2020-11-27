WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's loss to Liberty

Mississippi State is off to a slow start to the season after falling to the Liberty Flames 84-73 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs are now 0-2 this young season. MSU's latest loss came as Liberty sank 19 three-pointers to doom the Dogs. After the game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss his team's perimeter defense and his overall thoughts on his team after two games. Watch above for full video.

