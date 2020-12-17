FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: MSU head coach Ben Howland discusses the win over Central Arkanas

The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 this season
Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State got back in the win column on Wednesday night.

Following a tough, double-overtime loss this past Saturday against Dayton at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, MSU bounced back by defeating Central Arkansas 81-65 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were led by four different players who scored in double figures. D.J. Stewart scored 17 points. Jalen Johnson added 15 in his first start of the year. Iverson Molinar scored 14. Tolu Smith had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help State improve to a 4-3 record this season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters and discussed it all. Watch above for full video of Howland's postgame press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_15291884
Basketball

Johnson leads MSU to win over Central Arkansas

USATSI_15291881
Basketball

WATCH: MSU head coach Ben Howland discusses the win over Central Arkanas

Leach pic
Football

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach signing day press conference

Mayden
Football

Former Mississippi State quarterback Jalen Mayden announces new team

USATSI_9769197
Football

The hits and misses of signing day for Mississippi State

USATSI_9640715
Football

Cowbell Corner Signing Day Central: Live Updates on Mississippi State

IMG_6662
Football

Mississippi State inks defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to extension

IMG_8893
Football

Signing day primer: What to look for from Mississippi State on Wednesday

USATSI_9769197
Football

Nation's top juco linebacker de-commits from Mississippi State