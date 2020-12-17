WATCH: MSU head coach Ben Howland discusses the win over Central Arkanas

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State got back in the win column on Wednesday night.

Following a tough, double-overtime loss this past Saturday against Dayton at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, MSU bounced back by defeating Central Arkansas 81-65 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were led by four different players who scored in double figures. D.J. Stewart scored 17 points. Jalen Johnson added 15 in his first start of the year. Iverson Molinar scored 14. Tolu Smith had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help State improve to a 4-3 record this season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters and discussed it all. Watch above for full video of Howland's postgame press conference.

