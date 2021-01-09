FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs topped the Commodores 84-81 on Saturday
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State kept its momentum rolling on Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt on the road by a final score of 84-81  The victory improved MSU to 8-4 overall this season and State now sits at 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Following the game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss the MSU victory. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference in the video above to hear his thoughts on how his team is coming together and much more.

