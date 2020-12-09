WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses MSU's Tuesday night win over Jackson State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – After a sluggish first half, Mississippi State roared out of the gates in the second half on Tuesday night to roll to an 82-59 win over Jackson State. The victory was MSU's third in a row and improved the Bulldogs' record to 3-2 overall this season. Following the game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch above for full video.

