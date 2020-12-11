WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team ahead of Saturday game against Dayton

Mississippi State is looking to make it four wins in a row.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs battle Dayton in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. MSU is hoping to extend its winning streak after recently topping Texas State, North Texas and Jackson State. Saturday's game is set for a 2 p.m. central tip and will be televised by ESPNU.

It will by no means be an easy affair for State. Dayton brings a 2-1 record into the contest a year after going 29-2 and finishing at No. 3 in the nation.

“First of all, they are really good," Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said of Dayton. "There’s probably no other team in the country that probably suffered the most from last year’s end of the season than Dayton. They had an incredible year going 29-2. They were headed towards the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament (before it was cancelled). Obi Toppin was an unbelievable player. He was recruited actually by one my former players at the University of Pittsburgh, Ricardo Greer … Obviously, we know that Anthony Grant is an outstanding coach. He’s done a great job throughout his career with Billy Donovan as an assistant at Florida and was the head coach at VCU. I actually coached against him once when I was at UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.”

For more from Howland and his thoughts on Dayton, as well as his impressions about where his own team currently stands, watch the video above.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.