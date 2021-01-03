FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Ben Howland discusses the double-overtime loss to Kentucky

The Bulldogs still haven't beaten the Wildcats since 2009
Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State men's basketball heartbreak against Kentucky has become common through the years and another chapter has now been added to that long book. MSU fell 78-73 in double overtime to the Wildcats on Saturday night. With the loss, the Bulldogs remain winless against Kentucky since February of 2009. State is now 6-4 overall this season with a 1-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Kentucky improved to 2-6 overall and 1-0 in SEC action.

Following the contest, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch the video above to see Howland's full postgame press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_15389521
Basketball

Cats slip away from the Dogs: MSU falls to Kentucky in double OT

USATSI_15389074
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland discusses the double-overtime loss to Kentucky

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_McCrayPenson_AP_1478
Basketball

Bulldogs and Wildcats to meet in Top-15 showdown

USATSI_9640715
Football

Bulldogs pick up coveted defensive end Deonte Anderson

USATSI_15251801
Basketball

Ben Howland previews MSU's game against Kentucky

USATSI_9769197
Football

Top 2022 receiver Shazz Preston has Bulldogs among his 10 favorites

USATSI_15383302
Football

MSU AD John Cohen issues statement on bowl game fight

IMG_0652
Basketball

Mississippi State tops Georgia to open league play

USATSI_15382288
Football

Notes and quotes after the MSU-Tulsa Armed Forces Bowl fight