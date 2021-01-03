WATCH: Ben Howland discusses the double-overtime loss to Kentucky

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State men's basketball heartbreak against Kentucky has become common through the years and another chapter has now been added to that long book. MSU fell 78-73 in double overtime to the Wildcats on Saturday night. With the loss, the Bulldogs remain winless against Kentucky since February of 2009. State is now 6-4 overall this season with a 1-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Kentucky improved to 2-6 overall and 1-0 in SEC action.

Following the contest, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch the video above to see Howland's full postgame press conference.

