Instant Reaction: Mississippi State Finally Finishes After Dominant Start at LSU

Mississippi State turned a fast start into its most complete performance of SEC play, rolling past LSU 80-62 on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from the opening tip, built a commanding first half lead and never allowed LSU to seriously threaten in the second half.

Here's a half-by-half reaction to Wednesday night's game.

First Half Reaction

Mississippi State has made a habit this season of starting fast, building early double‑digit leads, and then watching them slip away. So when the Bulldogs opened Wednesday night’s game against LSU with their usual burst, it was fair to wonder whether the pattern would repeat.

Instead, they delivered their most complete opening half of SEC play.

Mississippi State didn’t just jump ahead. It controlled every facet of the first 20 minutes.

The lead stretched to 27 at one point, and the Bulldogs entered halftime up 44-21 behind a balanced, disciplined performance. They shot 52% from the field, went 7‑of‑14 from three-point range, and overwhelmed LSU on the glass with a 26-14 rebounding advantage, including eight offensive boards.

What made the half even more notable was that it didn’t hinge on Josh Hubbard carrying the scoring load. He finished with eight points on 3‑of‑8 shooting after a slow start (1-4 FG), yet Mississippi State still dictated the pace and the physicality.

Their edge came from effort, the kind of sustained intensity that shows up in every loose ball, every contested rebound, every possession where they simply played harder.

LSU, meanwhile, struggled to find any rhythm. The Tigers shot 32% from the field and just 1‑of‑10 from beyond the arc. They did manage to close the gap slightly during Mississippi State’s 3:45 scoreless stretch to end the half, but the damage was already done.

Now comes the familiar test.

Mississippi State has shown flashes like this before, only to fade after halftime. The question is whether the Bulldogs can match the energy, focus, and execution they displayed in the first half and finally turn a strong start into a complete performance.

Second Half Reaction

For a brief stretch early in the second half, it looked as if LSU might finally have a window. The Tigers strung together a couple of stops, the crowd perked up, and there was at least a hint of momentum shifting.

Then King Grace shut the door.

The freshman grabbed a tough offensive rebound, finished a one‑handed layup, jumped a passing lane on the very next possession, and pushed the ball ahead to Jayden Epps for a clean, in‑rhythm three.

OH MY KING GRACE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qltmPLnakd — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 29, 2026

In the span of seconds, any thought of a comeback evaporated. With 11:23 remaining and Mississippi State up 68-44, the outcome felt all but decided.

From there, the Bulldogs simply continued what they started in the first half. They scored efficiently, controlled the glass, and dictated the physicality. The turnover count rising was the only worrisome trend with 16 overall, and 12 coming after halftime, leading to 13 LSU points off giveaways. But none of it meaningfully threatened the margin.

LSU never mounted the run it needed, and Mississippi State walked out of the Maravich Center with a convincing win, renewed confidence, and no need to tuck those NCAA Tournament hopes away just yet.

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 15

Rebounds: Sergej Macura, 10

Assists: Ja'Borr McGhee/Jayden Epps, 4

Steals: Shaw Jones Jr., 2

Blocks: Ja'Borr McGhee/Achor Achor/King Grace, 1

Next Up

Mississippi State got a much-needed win Wednesday night, but now has to keep the positive momentum going with another SEC road trip.

The Bulldogs will face Missouri (14-7, 4-4 SEC) on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

DAWG FEED: