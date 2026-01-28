How to Watch Mississippi State Men's Basketball at LSU

Mississippi State men’s basketball needs a win in the baddest of ways.

The Bulldogs have lost five-straight SEC games, including two losses of 20 points or more in the last two games, and are looking up from the bottom of the SEC in nearly every statistical category.

They’re 15th in scoring offense and scoring defense. They’re last in field goal percentage, 15th in three-pointers made, 15th in free throws made, 15th in steals, last in assists and have the worst turnover margin in the conference.

Making things worse, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, has scored 13, 12 and 7 points in his last three games with a 25% shooting percentage.

Luckily, there’s still an entire month’s worth of games to be played, plus the SEC Tournament. There’s time for Mississippi State to turn things around, but it can’t wait much longer.

There won’t be any easy games for the Bulldogs, either, even against a team like LSU on Wednesday night that isn’t exactly fighting for a spot atop the SEC standings.

Mississippi State has had the Tigers’ number in recent meetings. The Bulldogs have won the last five meetings against LSU, including two first round wins in the SEC Tournament the last two seasons.

LSU has just one SEC win this season against Missouri and its defense is capable of giving up a big scoring night to opposing teams. So, this could be when the Bulldogs end their losing streak.

But if they leave the bayou without a win, they can pack up their dancing shoes.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at LSU

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-7, 1-6 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Maravich Center, Baton Rouge, La.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: LSU leads all-time series 114-107

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 91, LSU 62 (SEC Tournament First Round, March 12, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 15 Vanderbilt 88-56

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 20 Arkansas, 85-81

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 72 (3.6)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 28 (1.4 avg.)

LSU Top Performers

Points: Dedan Thomas Jr., 15.2 ppg

Rebounds: Marquel Sutton, 8.3 rpg

Assists: Dedan Thomas Jr., 100 (6.7 avg.)

Steals: Pablo Tamba, 21 (1.1 avg.)

Blocks: Robert Miller III, 23 (1.2 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

LSU

Out

Jalen Reed

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +6.5 (-110)

LSU: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +255

LSU: -320

Total Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

DAWG FEED: