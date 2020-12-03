WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's win over New Orleans

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State roared out to a huge early lead over New Orleans on Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum and never looked back. The Bulldogs cruised to a 106-51 win over the Privateers to improve to 2-0 this seaso. Following the game, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson spoke with reporters to discuss her team's dominant showing. Watch above for full video.

Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's Bulldogs dominated New Orleans on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

