WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses upset loss to South Florida

Joel Coleman

It was an ugly night for No. 6 Mississippi State down in Tampa. Turnovers and missed free throws contributed to the Bulldogs being upset 67-63 in overtime against South Florida. Following the game, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to discuss the loss, which was her first defeat as the leader of the Bulldogs. MSU fell to 2-1 for the year. Watch above for full video.of McCray-Penson's postgame press conference.

