WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses upset loss to South Florida

It was an ugly night for No. 6 Mississippi State down in Tampa. Turnovers and missed free throws contributed to the Bulldogs being upset 67-63 in overtime against South Florida. Following the game, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to discuss the loss, which was her first defeat as the leader of the Bulldogs. MSU fell to 2-1 for the year. Watch above for full video.of McCray-Penson's postgame press conference.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.