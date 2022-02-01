Watch: Mississippi State Basketball Coach Ben Howland Talks Upcoming Game Against South Carolina

Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State Basketball Coach Ben Howland Press Conference, 1/31/22

Mississippi State basketball coach Ben Howland met with the media on Monday.

Mississippi State basketball's (13-7, 4-3 SEC) January slate came to a disappointing end as the Bulldogs dropped a disappointing matchup against a No. 14-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, 76-50 in Lubbock, Texas.

Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland and company now look ahead to a busy February schedule that begins with a home-and-home series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-7, 4-4 SEC) on Tuesday in Humphrey Coliseum.

It will be interesting to see if Mississippi State has what it takes to knock off the visitor this week as South Carolina enters the game on a three-game winning streak with victories over Georgia (83-66 on 01/22), Vanderbilt (70-61 on 01/26) and Texas A&M (74-63 on 01/29). 

Watch below to hear everything Howland had to say in the end-of-the-month press conference when he met with the media to discuss where his team stands and how they're preparing for this one:

