Watch: Ben Howland Talks 72-63 Home Loss to Tennessee

Watch: Ben Howland Discusses Bulldogs' 72-63 Home Loss to Tennessee

Mississippi State men's basketball dropped a big one to Tennessee in The Hump on Wednesday.

Mississippi State men's basketball played what was a must-win game in some senses against Tennessee on Wednesday evening in Starkville, but came up short in a game in which the Bulldogs showed a lot of fight, 72-63.

Turnovers, which have been an issue for the Bulldogs at points this season, were again a problem as MSU committed 16 of them. The Vols took advantage, scoring 20 points off of them. 

“We just didn’t make the big plays we needed to,” forward Garrison Brooks said following the loss. "I think that’s as simple as I can put it. We have to find a way to be tough and make plays down the stretch.”

Next up, the Bulldogs have two tough road games as they prepare to travel to face LSU and Alabama. Simply, put things have to get better, and they've had to for a long time at this point.

"Really tough loss tonight," Howland said in the postgame press conference. "We had a one-point lead going into the last five minutes... I thought we played really hard and got ourselves back in the game, had a chance. We just could never build on any of the leads that we started to get. "

Watch below to hear everything Howland had to say after the loss:

POSTGAME_PRESSER_UTK
