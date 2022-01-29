Mississippi State Basketball: How to Watch as Bulldogs Face Texas Tech

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Basketball
Mississippi State basketball looks to get back to the win column on Saturday evening in the Lone Star state after suffering an 82-74 loss to No. 12-ranked Kentucky in an overtime effort that came up short in Rupp Arena.
Texas Tech is also hoping to rebound as the Red Raiders seek redemption from a painfully close 94-91 double overtime loss against No. 5-ranked Kansas. At this point in the season, Mississippi State's overall record stands at 13-6 (4-3 SEC), while Texas Tech is 15-5 (5-3 BIG 12).
Mississippi State is 0-3 in away games (2-2 in neutral site contests) but 11-1 in Humphrey Coliseum, so a win here would be its first of the season on the road. Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the weekend matchup:
Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)
Read More
When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday Jan. 29
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)