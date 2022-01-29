Mississippi State Basketball: How to Watch as Bulldogs Face Texas Tech

Everything you need to know about tuning in as the Bulldogs take on the Red Raiders.

Mississippi State basketball looks to get back to the win column on Saturday evening in the Lone Star state after suffering an 82-74 loss to No. 12-ranked Kentucky in an overtime effort that came up short in Rupp Arena.

Texas Tech is also hoping to rebound as the Red Raiders seek redemption from a painfully close 94-91 double overtime loss against No. 5-ranked Kansas. At this point in the season, Mississippi State's overall record stands at 13-6 (4-3 SEC), while Texas Tech is 15-5 (5-3 BIG 12).

Mississippi State is 0-3 in away games (2-2 in neutral site contests) but 11-1 in Humphrey Coliseum, so a win here would be its first of the season on the road. Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the weekend matchup:

Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas)

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday Jan. 29

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)