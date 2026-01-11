Mississippi State had Kentucky on the ropes, then let it slip away

Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 92-68 in SEC play at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. for the Wildcats' first SEC win of the season after an 0-2 start in conference action.

For the better part of the first half, the Bulldogs looked like the more composed, more confident team on the floor. They hit shots early, played with pace, and at one point built a double-digit lead that briefly sucked the air out of a building that rarely goes quiet.

That’s what made the ending sting.

Mississippi State’s loss to Kentucky wasn’t decided in the opening minutes, but the opening minutes mattered. The Bulldogs showed they could dictate terms against one of college basketball’s blue bloods. They attacked the rim, moved the ball, and punished Kentucky for defensive lapses. For a stretch, Mississippi State was playing winning basketball in one of the toughest environments in the sport.

And then the inevitable Rupp Arena response came.

Kentucky didn’t panic. It sped the game up, turned defense into offense, and slowly reminded Mississippi State why protecting a lead on that floor is so difficult. What started as a controlled, confident Bulldog performance turned into a game played at Kentucky’s preferred tempo.

By halftime, Mississippi State’s double-digit cushion was gone, flipped into a deficit that felt ominous even before the second half began.

Once Kentucky grabbed control, the game unraveled quickly. Mississippi State couldn’t match the Wildcats’ physicality or depth, turnovers mounted, and good looks became rushed ones. The Bulldogs went from dictating the game to reacting to it, and that’s a losing formula against a team that thrives on momentum.

Yes, the final score suggests a blowout. But that’s almost misleading.

This game wasn’t about Mississippi State being overwhelmed from the opening tip. It was about not being able to sustain success. The Bulldogs showed they could punch first — and punch hard — but couldn’t absorb the counterpunch once Kentucky settled in.

That’s the frustrating part for Mississippi State fans. There was real proof of concept early. The Bulldogs didn’t look scared. They didn’t look out of place. They looked like a team capable of competing in the SEC.

But moral victories don’t count in the standings, and this loss was another reminder that in this league — especially in arenas like Rupp — playing well for 10 or 15 minutes isn’t enough. You have to do it for 40.

Mississippi State proved it belongs in the fight.

Now it has to prove it can finish one.

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 20

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 11

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 5

Steals: Josh Hubbard/Achor Achor, 2

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 2

Kentucky Top Performers

Points: Otega Oweh, 22

Rebounds: Malachi Moreno, 8

Assists: Malachi Moreno, 6

Steals: Otega Oweh, 5

Blocks: Otega Oweh/Brand Garrison, 1

Next Up

The SEC gauntlet will continue for Mississippi State this week when its hosts No. 13 Alabama on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide lost their second-straight SEC game Saturday in a 92-88 win for Texas.

Tip-off from Humphrey Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

