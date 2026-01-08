Mississippi State leans on defense, rebounding to grind past Oklahoma

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Call it what you want.

Defensive identity.

A rebounding obsession.

Or just Mississippi State deciding it wasn’t going to let Oklahoma enjoy the evening.

However it’s labeled, the Bulldogs walked off the floor with a 72–53 win that had little to do with outside shooting and everything to do with effort, physicality, and a willingness to make the game uncomfortable.

State didn’t look smooth, didn’t look fancy, and didn’t pretend to be either. The Dawgs just defended, rebounded, and waited for Oklahoma to blink.

Mississippi State missed its first 12 three-point attempts and finished 2-for-15 from deep. That sort of night usually comes with consequences.

Instead, it came with a growing lead, a frustrated opponent, and a postgame reminder that there’s more than one way to win a college basketball game.

Chris Jans didn’t shy away from that reality afterward.

“If I had my druthers, that’s the way we’d play,” he said, referring to the Bulldogs’ defensive-first approach. It wasn’t a complaint. It was closer to confirmation.

The Bulldogs forced 13 turnovers, held Oklahoma to 31 percent shooting, and turned missed shots into opportunities on both ends of the floor.

When the ball didn’t fall, State made sure it didn’t bounce kindly for the Sooners either.

Mississippi State finished with a 46–35 edge on the boards. That margin told the story as clearly as the final score. Every extra possession chipped away at Oklahoma’s confidence, and every defensive stop made the margin feel heavier than it looked.

Oklahoma never found a rhythm. The Sooners didn’t get clean looks, didn’t control the paint, and didn’t have answers when the game slowed down and turned physical.

Defense and rebounding became plan

The early shooting struggles could’ve changed the night. Instead, they changed the approach.

Rather than firing away, the Bulldogs leaned into what they do best. They pounded the ball inside, crashed the glass, and trusted their defense to keep the margin growing without needing a barrage of jump shots.

Mississippi State outscored Oklahoma 36–18 in the paint. Those points didn’t come quickly or quietly.

They came through contact, through second chances, and through possessions that lasted just long enough to drain the energy out of the opponent.

Achor Achor played a major role in that effort. The Kansas State transfer finished with 14 rebounds, setting the tone physically even when his offense didn’t flow.

“Being physical really set the standard for us,” Achor said.

Freshman Jamarion Davis-Fleming matched that intensity. In 25 minutes, he posted eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Jans said later it might’ve been Davis-Fleming’s best game. It wasn’t flashy. It was effective.

The Bulldogs didn’t need finesse in those moments. They needed resistance. They needed bodies in the paint and hands on the ball. They got both.

Oklahoma kept trying to speed the game up. Mississippi State kept slowing it down.

By the time the second half settled in, the tone was clear. This wasn’t going to be a shooting contest. It was going to be a grind.

Josh Hubbard. Corner cash. 💰 pic.twitter.com/0ZgIQok7eo — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 8, 2026

Hubbard gave Dawgs their offense

While defense did the heavy lifting, someone still had to score. Josh Hubbard handled that part.

Hubbard poured in 30 points, marking the third 30-point game of his career this season. He did it efficiently, didn’t turn the ball over, and gave State a steady presence when the offense needed one.

With perimeter shots misfiring around him, Hubbard attacked inside, took what the defense gave him, and made Oklahoma pay for overcommitting. He added three assists and kept the Bulldogs from ever feeling rushed.

It wasn’t a takeover performance in the loud sense. It was controlled. Calm. Exactly what a game like this required.

Mississippi State didn’t need Hubbard to be spectacular. It needed him to be dependable. He was both.

As the lead stretched, the game shifted from tense to manageable. Oklahoma’s frustration showed in hurried possessions and missed chances. State stayed patient.

When the final horn sounded, the Bulldogs had improved to 10–5 overall and 2–0 in SEC play. It wasn’t the kind of win that fills highlight reels. It was the kind that holds up over a long conference season.

Mississippi State didn’t apologize for how it won. It leaned into it. Defense, rebounding, and a willingness to make things hard carried the night.

Sometimes, that’s more than enough.

Key takeaways

Defense set the tone. Mississippi State held Oklahoma to 31 percent shooting and forced 13 turnovers, controlling the game without relying on perimeter scoring.

The frontcourt did the heavy lifting. Achor Achor’s 14 rebounds and Jamarion Davis-Fleming’s physical presence anchored the Bulldogs on both ends.

Josh Hubbard delivered when it mattered. His 30 points provided steady offense on a night when outside shots didn’t fall for the Dawgs.

Dawgs Feed