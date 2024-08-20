Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Men’s Basketball has Dates for Conference Games

The Bulldogs now have the dates for their 2024-2025 conference schedule.

Jacob Bain

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State men’s basketball is entering the third season of the Chris Jans era. Since the former New Mexico State coach arrived in Starkville in 2022, he has changed expectations for the program. 

The Bulldog also returns star freshman Josh Hubbard, who burst onto the scene last year, averaging 17 points. State also signed an impressive portal haul chalked full of producers at a Power Five conference: Riley Kugel (Florida), Kanye Clary (Penn State), Claudell Harris (Boston College), and RJ Melendez (Georgia.) 

The program has not had this buzz surrounding it since the final years of Rick Stansbury, and that was three head coaches ago. However, MSU is not the only team in the Southeastern Conference that has established momentum on the hardwood. 

Last year, the conference notorious for football had an unprecedented year in basketball as Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky were all high seeds in the NCAA tournament, so while State is improving the program, its conference foes are building as well, which will make for a fun season. 

Here is Mississippi State’s Schedule 

11/4 Georgia State

11/12 Southeastern Louisiana 

11/22 at SMU

11/28 UNLV

11/29 Butler/Northwestern

1/4 South Carolina 

1/7-8 at Vanderbilt 

1/11 Kentucky 

1/14-15 at Auburn

1/18 Ole Miss

1/21 Tennessee 

1/25 at South Carolina 

1/28-29 Alabama

2/1 Missouri

2/8 at Georgia 

2/11-12 Florida 

2/15 at Ole Miss

2/18-19 Texas A&M

2/22 at Oklahoma 

2/25-26 at Alabama

3/1 LSU

3/4-5 Texas

3/8 at Arkansas 

