Mississippi State Men’s Basketball has Dates for Conference Games
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State men’s basketball is entering the third season of the Chris Jans era. Since the former New Mexico State coach arrived in Starkville in 2022, he has changed expectations for the program.
The Bulldog also returns star freshman Josh Hubbard, who burst onto the scene last year, averaging 17 points. State also signed an impressive portal haul chalked full of producers at a Power Five conference: Riley Kugel (Florida), Kanye Clary (Penn State), Claudell Harris (Boston College), and RJ Melendez (Georgia.)
The program has not had this buzz surrounding it since the final years of Rick Stansbury, and that was three head coaches ago. However, MSU is not the only team in the Southeastern Conference that has established momentum on the hardwood.
Last year, the conference notorious for football had an unprecedented year in basketball as Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky were all high seeds in the NCAA tournament, so while State is improving the program, its conference foes are building as well, which will make for a fun season.
Here is Mississippi State’s Schedule
11/4 Georgia State
11/12 Southeastern Louisiana
11/22 at SMU
11/28 UNLV
11/29 Butler/Northwestern
1/4 South Carolina
1/7-8 at Vanderbilt
1/11 Kentucky
1/14-15 at Auburn
1/18 Ole Miss
1/21 Tennessee
1/25 at South Carolina
1/28-29 Alabama
2/1 Missouri
2/8 at Georgia
2/11-12 Florida
2/15 at Ole Miss
2/18-19 Texas A&M
2/22 at Oklahoma
2/25-26 at Alabama
3/1 LSU
3/4-5 Texas
3/8 at Arkansas