Identical records, rivalry on the line: Rebels and Bulldogs face off

Ole Miss and Mississippi State don’t agree on much, but this season their men’s basketball teams might as well be looking in a mirror. Both sit at 10–7 overall and 2–2 in SEC play. Both entered the year with higher expectations than what they’ve shown so far. And if the NCAA Tournament bracket were unveiled today, neither would hear its name called.

Each program is led by a coach named Chris. Each leans on a returning scorer surrounded by a roster full of newcomers. Each has already survived an overtime battle in league play. Each has taken a baffling non‑conference loss — Utah for the Rebels, San Francisco for the Bulldogs. And each team features three international players.

For two rivals who spend most of their time insisting they have nothing in common, the parallels are hard to ignore. So when the broadcast crew inevitably mentions tossing out the record books Saturday night, they won’t be exaggerating.

Where the paths diverge is in their most recent outings. Ole Miss is coming off a wild 97-95 overtime upset of No. 21 Georgia. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is trying to shake off a 97-82 home loss to No. 18 Alabama — a game that sent some fans toward the exits early.

The Rebels arrive in Starkville riding a two‑game winning streak. The Bulldogs enter on a two‑game skid. That contrast alone gives this matchup a little extra charge.

Mississippi State is running out of time to steady itself if it wants to stay in the postseason conversation. Ole Miss, on the other hand, needs to keep stacking wins to climb back into the picture. It’s about as close as you’ll get to a must‑win scenario for both sides in mid‑January.

And if you’re not able to see it unfold in person, here’s how you can watch or listen from home.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (10-7, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 152-120

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 81, Ole Miss 71 (February 15, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to No. 18 Alabama, 97-82

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 21 Georgia, 97-95 (OT)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.8 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.5 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 64 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 22 (1.3 avg.)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 71 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.4 avg.)

