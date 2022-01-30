Watch: Mississippi State's Ben Howland, Iverson Molinar Talk 76-50 Loss to Texas Tech

Mississippi State men's basketball faced a tough task traveling to Lubbock to take on a No. 13-ranked Texas Tech team and came up more than short with a 76-50 loss in United Supermarkets Arena.

It was a rough night for the Bulldogs in which not much at all went their way and they posted a season-high 22 turnovers that the Red Raiders took full advantage of, turning them into 24 points. Mississippi State was outscored by double-digits in both halves of the contest, as standout Iverson Molinar led the team with a mere 12 points. Simply put, the Bulldogs were lacking in every aspect of the game and there was absolutely no question as to the gap between these two teams by the time the buzzer sounded.

Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland had no shortage of praise for Texas Tech and what the Red Raiders were able to accomplish on the court, saying that he would be surprised if the team didn't make it into the Final Four.

"Very, very tough day to be handled the way they handled us," Howland said after the game. They defended us so well... we only shot 38% from the field and they scored in the paint all day long, 44 points. I think (Texas Tech) is the best team in this league and they've got to be one of the best teams in the country."

Watch below to hear everything Howland and Molinar had to say after the game: