How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces Auburn in Big Matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's big matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

Mississippi State's men's basketball team will look to pull off a huge upset and celebrate its seniors against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) are likely out of the running for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but a win over the talented Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) would boost confidence in the program heading into the SEC Tournament. Despite being SEC West rivals, this is the first time that the two teams will meet this season.

Last Saturday, MSU defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 74-69 for their third win in four games. This would be an impressive feat...if the Bulldogs had not lost six of seven games before that to kill their postseason chances. Luckily, they have caught Auburn at a time when the Tigers are struggling-- they have lost three of their last six games and can't seem to completely figure things out. Mississippi State also has home-court advantage and boasts an impressive 14-2 record when playing at the Hump. If the Bulldogs can send out their seniors with one of the biggest upsets in program history, then the sky will be the limit heading into next season.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch tonight's senior-night matchup between one of the top teams in the country and a major underdog.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday March 2

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN