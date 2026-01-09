Mississippi State proves it’s not far from the SEC’s upper tier

Mississippi State’s loss to No. 20 Tennessee on Thursday night won’t show up as a moral victory in the standings.

It did reinforce something that’s becoming harder to ignore: the Bulldogs are closer than ever to joining the SEC’s next tier of contenders.

The margin between Mississippi State and teams like Tennessee isn’t talent or effort. It’s execution, and, more specifically, margin for error. Against a veteran, athletic Lady Vols team, the Bulldogs showed they can compete punch-for-punch. What they couldn’t afford was the slow start that put them in a hole they never fully escaped.

“That first quarter was crucial,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said afterward. “We had a great scout and a great game plan, but we didn’t talk on ball screens. Against a team that athletic, you can’t give them easy paths to the rim.”

That opening stretch proved costly. Tennessee’s speed and length allowed it to dictate the early tempo, and Mississippi State spent the rest of the night fighting uphill. Still, the Bulldogs never folded, which is a trait that continues to define Purcell’s program.

Mississippi State cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter, exactly where Purcell said his team needed to be. From there, Tennessee made the kind of plays elite teams make. Janiah Barker hit a tough fadeaway over tight defense. The Lady Vols answered every run with poise.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your hat,” Purcell said. “That’s a pro making a pro play.”

What stands out is how Mississippi State stayed within striking distance despite facing one of the SEC’s most athletic rosters.

Kharyssa Richardson delivered the best performance of her career, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds in her first start since November. Madison Francis matched her with 22 points, added 13 rebounds and four blocks, and went a flawless 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.

Destiney McPhaul chipped in 14 points, five assists and three steals, marking her 10th double-figure scoring game of the season. This roster is producing, developing and responding, even against ranked competition.

Purcell has been consistent in his message: Mississippi State is not far off.

“When you look at our record, we have zero bad losses,” he said. “Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Tennessee — those are top-tier teams. We’re right there.”

That’s the difference now. In years past, games like Thursday’s might’ve unraveled. Instead, Mississippi State fought back, adjusted defensively and showed growth in real time. The Bulldogs didn’t break and in the SEC, that matters.

The SEC is unforgiving, but it’s also revealing. Mississippi State isn’t yet in the class of Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina or LSU. But the Bulldogs are no longer simply trying to keep pace. They’re learning how to close the gap.

That next step comes with consistency, communication and sharper execution, all of which are coachable traits. And with opportunities still ahead, including Sunday’s road matchup against No. 18 Ole Miss, Mississippi State will have another chance to prove that it’s not just competitive, but ready.

As Purcell put it, “This league gives you opportunities. The next one’s coming fast.”

