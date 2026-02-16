How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball at Arkansas

The opportunities for Mississippi State to improve its resume are growing smaller and smaller.

The Bulldogs have just five games left in the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins.

Right now, Mississippi State is firmly in the field of teams for the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s latest bracket projections. The Bulldogs would be a No. 9-seed in the Sacramento quadrant of the bracket.

That could change depending on how the final fives games play out, including two games against teams ranked inside the top 5 (Texas and LSU). But first, the Bulldogs get to face an Arkansas team still searching for its first SEC win.

The Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas comes in as a team that’s taken a long, difficult route through SEC play. The Razorbacks opened their league schedule with four straight ranked opponents (Vanderbilt, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee) and seven of their first 10 SEC games were against Top‑25 teams.

That early stretch exposed some issues, and the Hogs have struggled to recover, dropping 12 straight after an 11-3 start.

Even so, Arkansas has a few pieces that keep them competitive. Taleyah Jones is the focal point, averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three. She’s been their most reliable scorer all season and has carried a heavy load during the losing streak.

Forward Bonnie Deas is nearly averaging a double‑double at 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds, and her 237 total boards rank fifth in the SEC and inside the top 40 nationally. As a team, Arkansas rebounds well at 42.27 per game, good for fifth in the league.

The Razorbacks’ biggest challenge has been consistency. In their first five SEC games, they averaged just 59.2 points, shot 34 percent and turned it over more than 20 times per outing.

But they did show improvement in late January, bumping their scoring to 72 points per game, cutting turnovers to 15.2 and getting more balanced production from Jones, Emily Robinson and Deas. They’ve also been more competitive early, trailing by single digits at halftime in four straight games.

How to Watch: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (11-15, 0-12 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 4-7 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-21

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 78, Arkansas 55 (February 6, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Georgia, 85-71

Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Ole Miss, 80-57

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.3 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.3

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 104 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 41 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 72 (2.9 avg.)

Arkansas Top Performers

Points: Taleyah Jones, 17.2 ppg

Rebounds: Bonnie Deas, 9.1 rpg

Assists: Emily Robinson, 70 (2.7 avg.)

Steals: Bonnie Deas, 39 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Ashlynn Chlarson, 24 90.9 avg.)

Mississippi State

Probable

#40 Madison Francis

Arkansas

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: -11.5 (-114)

Arkansas: +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline Mississippi State: -900

Arkansas: +490

Total Over: 153.5 (-114)

Under: 153.5 (-114)

DAWG FEED: