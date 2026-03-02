Mississippi State’s Chris Jans Responds to Coaching Carousel Buzz

It’s that time of the year in college basketball where teams realize how and when their season is going to end. It’s also when the coaching carousel rumor mill starts to spin.

For Mississippi State, it’s season won’t end in the NCAA Tournament unless they go on one of the all-time great runs and win the SEC Tournament next week. At 13-16 overall and 5-11 in conference games, that’s the Bulldogs’ only path to the big dance.

With a season likely to end disappointingly and far short of expectations, head coach Chris Jans finds himself being loaded in the coaching rumor mill.

“That’s out of my control,” Jans said at his weekly media availability on Monday. “This time of year, it happens everywhere. People write about hot seats, job openings, and potential candidates. It’s part of the business. When I was younger, seeing my name on those lists might’ve felt flattering. That’s long gone for me.

“I don’t pay attention to it. I love being the coach at Mississippi State. The administration, especially Zach Selmon, has continued to resource our program in the way that’s needed. We still have basketball to play. That’s my focus.”

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello published a story last week saying that Jans leaving Starkville after the is “conceivable,” which certainly didn’t quiet the rumor mill.

“After going to the NCAA tournament in each of his first three seasons in Starkville, Jans and the Bulldogs are limping toward a sub-.500 finish this season,” Borzello wrote. “Mississippi State is considered one of the worst jobs in the SEC, so it's conceivable he could look to jump to another high-major program with the right fit.”

Calling Mississippi State one of the worst jobs in the SEC seems a little harsh. It’s no Kentucky or Florida (or Arkansas, Alabama, LSU or Tennessee), but the worst is a stretch. Especially, if you think Borzello was considering Starkville itself in his statement.

Jans guided Mississippi State to three-straight NCAA Tournaments, which isn’t something that’s happened a lot in the program’s history. One rough season shouldn’t be an immediate sound-the-alarm type of seasons.

For what it’s worth, Jans said he’s not addressed any of these rumors with his players.

“I’ve never addressed rumors with the team. If they don’t hear something from me, it’s noise. There’s no reason to let outside speculation distract us,” he said. “It means the world to me to be the head coach here. I don’t take that lightly. Everyone is disappointed in the results and no one more than me. But we’re going to keep fighting, scratching, and clawing to finish this season the right way.”

Finishing the right way will involve getting through the final week of the regular season against No. 5 Florida and Georgia. After that, the Bulldogs will head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

