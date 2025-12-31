Mississippi State’s young Bulldogs thrown Into SEC fire against Auburn

If SEC basketball is a battle, then now is the time put on a helmet and take cover because the first shots are about to be fired.

Mississippi State women’s basketball team will host Auburn on Thursday in the first of XX SEC games for the Bulldogs.

“They're ready, we're ready, and it's going to be an absolute war here opening day of SEC play,” coach Sam Purcell said at Wednesday’s media availability. “It's just the best athletes in the country. It's a toughness with some of the brightest minds of head coaches. When you look at the league, it's not a similar style of play. You literally have to adapt for each one of us and have a game plan in order to find a way to win.”

The SEC, once again, is loaded with some of the best teams in the nation. Eight teams are ranked in the AP top 25 (three in the top five) and two more are receiving votes. None of those teams, though, are the Bulldogs.

A large reason for that is the youth Mississippi State has. Several new Bulldogs have never played in SEC games and three freshmen will be looked at as significant contributors.

“We actually had a graduation party yesterday,” Purcell said light-heartedly. “I know people will think I'm crazy. I brought all three freshmen up, and I kind of baptized them as far as gave them a sprinkle of water and said, you're no longer freshmen.”

Those three freshmen are Jaylah Lampley, Madison Francis and Nataliyah Gray, but others like Favour Nwaedozi will be getting their first taste of SEC action Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs’ first SEC opponent, Auburn, has a new head coach, Larry Vickers, who has significantly improved the Tigers from a 12-18, three SEC win season a year ago.

Auburn is 11-3 on the season and has a 58-50 win against Cal on its resume. The defense is allowing only 53 points a game, which ranks them in the top 20 nationwide.

“They're one of the best defensive teams in the country. This is going to be what I call an ugly game in a good way,” Purcell said. “It's not going to be high possessions. They want to play ugly. They want to run a three quarter stall press that takes time off the clock. And just muck it up where if they can get a low shot clock and take you out of your offense, they will.”

Here's the tv listing information for Thursday night's game, as well as stat leaders for both Mississippi State and Auburn.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Promotion: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Humphrey Coliseum 50 Year Anniversary rally towel.

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time 36-29

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 73, Auburn 66 (March 2, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Samford, 112-54

Last time out, Tigers: def. Jackson State, 64-48

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Favour Nwaedozi: 14.6 ppg (.614 FG%), 10.7 rpg, 24 assists, 14 blocks, 10 steals

Madison Francis: 13.1 ppg (.503 FG%), 6.7 rpg, 23 assists, 45 blocks, 21 steals

Destiney McPhaul: 12.1 ppg (.530 FG%), 2.7 rpg, 57 assists, 3 blocks, 27 steals

Jaylah Lampley: 10.9 ppg (.566 FG%), 5.6 rpg, 18 assists, 5 blocks, 14 steals

Chandler prater: 10.4 ppg (.455 FG%), 7.2 rpg, 40 assists, 4 blocks, 18 steals

Auburn Stat Leaders

Harissoum Coulibaly: 11.1 ppg (.560 FG%), 3.2 rpg, 20 assists, 22 steals, 2 blocks

Kaitlyn Duhon: 10.4 ppg (.479 FG%), 4.5 rpg, 15 assists, 46 steals, 9 blocks

Mya Petticord: 10 ppg (.404 FG%), 2.3 rpg, 13 assists, 9 steals

Khady Leye: 9.8 ppg (429 FG%), 5.5 rpg, 15 assits, 15 blocks, 19 steals

DAWG FEED: