Mississippi State schedules official visit with 4-star twin brothers
College football weekends offer a great recruiting opportunity for all programs, not just the football one.
There’s lots of pregame activities and most schools put on an exciting atmosphere (or at least try to put on one). So, it’s no surprise a pair of four-star men’s basketball recruits have set official visits for Mississippi State during a weekend there’s a home football game. (And one that should end in a Bulldog win.)
According to a report by Rivals/On3’s Joe Tipton, four-star twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide have scheduled an official visit to Mississippi State for the weekend of September 12-14, when the Bulldogs are hosting Alcorn State in football.
Gavin, a 6-foot-9 small forward, is ranked No. 33 in the nation by Rivals. Gallagher is listed at the same height, but plays power forward and is ranked No. 67 nationally.
The official visit to Starkville is one of six the brothers have scheduled along with Kansas, LSU, Wake Forest, Florida State and NC State. The report states they’ll be making the official visits together, likely indicating they’ll be signing at the same school.
Basketball has a strong history of twin brothers and sisters (some of y’all must remember the Disney movie Double Teamed, right?) succeeding on the court. Miles and Mason Plumlee. Blake and Taylor Griffin. Brook and Robin Lopez. And most recently, Cameron and Cayden Boozer at Duke.
It wouldn’t be a bad thing for Mississippi State to join that list.
Here’s a scouting report from Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw on the Placide brothers (Note: the previous link is behind a paywall):
“There was a calming nature with Gavin Placide on the floor. Not only did that have to do with his even-keel demeanor, but it also came with a trust factor. Throughout the course of his play, you trusted that Placide would be able to accomplish a positive play for his team. He played well close to the basket, securing rebounds and getting points five feet and in. He was also able to show his ball skills, pushing the break and getting his team into sets. He played with good balance, facing the rim, and cut with a purpose off-ball to apply pressure on the defense. In the win over the Maryland power program, Clinton (MD) Clinton Grace School, Placide finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and a block while going 6-of-9 from the field.- Jamie Shaw
Gallagher Placide is an intriguing player. One whose skill set might translate better at the highest levels in college. In the 6-foot-9 range, Placide is a versatile defender, able to slide, switch, and guard down a line up on any given possession. His offensive game is coming around, knocking down the corner three consistently he showed balance on the ball in the half-court. Placide is able to take advantages away on the defensive end while pulling gravity to open spacing on the offensive end. The forward finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the narrow win over Clinton (MD) Clinton Grace.”