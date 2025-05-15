Mississippi State sets big neutral-site game with Iowa State to open season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State now has a marquee early-season basketball matchup. The Bulldogs are set to face Iowa State on Nov. 10, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
This neutral-court contest adds another high-profile game to Mississippi State’s increasingly competitive non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Both Mississippi State and Iowa State are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances, with the Cyclones advancing to the Round of 32 last season.
The Bulldogs were 21-13 last season, including an 8-10 mark in SEC play, and made their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Chris Jans.
Mississippi State dropped a narrow 75-72 decision to Baylor in the first round, but their strong 13-3 non-conference record-including a 5-3 mark in neutral-site games-demonstrates the program’s readiness for early challenges.
“It’s a great opportunity to face a quality program at a first-class venue," Jans said in a release announcing the game. "We’ve got great respect for Coach (TJ) Otzelberger and their terrific staff for how accomplished and well run of a program Iowa State has become.
"This early season matchup will help prepare us for other early challenges and the SEC schedule.”
Historically, Mississippi State holds a 3-0 all-time advantage over Iowa State, including a 1-0 record in neutral-court meetings.
The last encounter between the two programs occurred in 2021, when the Bulldogs secured a commanding 95-56 victory in Starkville as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Bulldogs’ non-conference slate for 2025-26 is shaping up to be one of the most challenging in recent memory.
In addition to the Iowa State matchup, Mississippi State will compete in the Hall of Fame Classic on November 20-21 in Kansas City, Missouri, alongside Kansas State, Nebraska, and New Mexico.
The schedule also features a home game against SMU on November 28, a road contest against Utah at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and participation in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2 or 3, which is expected to be a road game. A home showdown with Memphis is set for Dec. 20.
With at least 21 wins in each of his first three seasons, Chris Jans joins an elite group of SEC coaches to achieve that milestone while guiding their teams to the NCAA Tournament every year.
The upcoming neutral-site test against Iowa State will serve as an early measuring stick for the Bulldogs as they aim to build on their recent success and prepare for the rigors of SEC play.
Mississippi State’s 2025-26 non-conference schedule promises to deliver high-level competition and exciting matchups, setting the stage for another compelling season in Starkville