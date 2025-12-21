Mississippi State show signs of improvement in win vs. Memphis

Mississippi State delivered a statement win Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum, defeating Memphis 71-66 in a hard-fought matchup that showcased the Bulldogs’ toughness, balance and late-game poise.

Playing in front of a lively home crowd, Mississippi State led wire-to-wire for most of the afternoon and never allowed Memphis to seize control, even as the Tigers applied pressure throughout the second half.

The Bulldogs took a 34-30 lead into halftime and followed it with a steady, composed second-half performance to secure one of their most important nonconference victories of the season.

Mississippi State established its identity early by attacking the paint and controlling the tempo.

The Bulldogs finished with 30 points in the paint and shot 55 percent on two-point attempts, repeatedly getting quality looks against a physical Memphis defense. That interior efficiency helped offset a cold shooting night from beyond the arc and kept the offense on schedule.

Defensively, Mississippi State forced Memphis into tough shots and limited the Tigers to 37 percent shooting overall.

While Memphis found success on the offensive glass, the Bulldogs responded with timely stops and defensive rebounds whenever the Tigers threatened to swing momentum.

The game tightened midway through the second half, but Mississippi State answered every run. The Bulldogs used transition opportunities, defensive pressure and patient half-court execution to maintain control, never allowing Memphis to lead by more than three at any point.

Late-game execution proved decisive. Mississippi State made key plays on both ends in the final minutes, including critical free throws and stops that prevented Memphis from extending possessions. The Bulldogs finished 17-of-25 at the free-throw line, converting enough chances to keep the Tigers at arm’s length down the stretch.

Mississippi State also won the hustle categories that often decide close games, outscoring Memphis in fast-break points and committing fewer costly mistakes in winning time. The Bulldogs’ balanced rotation allowed them to stay fresh and physical as the game wore on.

For Mississippi State, the victory represents more than just a number in the win column.

Beating a talented Memphis team in a tightly contested, tournament-style game provided a clear example of growth, composure and the ability to close, all of which are qualities that will matter as the season progresses.

On a day when every possession mattered, Mississippi State delivered when it counted most, earning a signature home win that could resonate well beyond December.

