Mississippi State Targets ACC Big, Veteran Sharpshooter in Transfer Portal Hunt
Having lost Michael Nwoko and KeShawn Murphy to the transfer portal – two massive pieces on the interior for Mississippi State last season – head coach Chris Jans and his staff have been active in the portal themselves, seeking to land a pair of big men.
They've already found one in Quincy Ballard, a 6-11 forward from Wichita State.
While Ballard was a much-needed addition, the Bulldogs aren’t quite done yet, as they’ve recently made the top five of Florida State transfer Malique Ewin, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
A 6-foot-11 forward with two years of eligibility remaining, Ewin could serve as an integral piece of Mississippi State’s future.
An uber-efficient big, Ewin put up 14.2 points per game on an ACC-leading 59.6 percent from the field, while adding 7.6 rebounds.
Shifting gears, but staying within the front-court, Jans and his staff have also targeted 6-8 Delaware transfer John Camden – a long-distance marksman.
Last season, Camden poured in 16.8 points per game, snagged 5.5 rebounds, and dished out 2.1 assists, while knocking down 2.7 triples on 41.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
According to Tipton, the Bulldogs made Camden’s top six, but will be forced to battle with Purdue, SMU, Cal, Oklahoma State, and Grand Canyon for the sharpshooter’s talents.
With just two transfer commits thus far, Mississippi State is inching closer to now-or-never status with each passing day, and could certainly benefit from landing the talents of Ewin or Camden, and preferably both.