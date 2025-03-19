Mississippi State vs. Baylor Set to Be an NCAA Tournament First Round Shootout
On Sunday evening, Mississippi State heard its name called for the third straight season, this time landing as an eighth seed, and drawing a first-round matchup with Baylor in Raleigh, North Carolina (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS).
Losers of five of its last seven, Mississippi State stumbled down the stretch of SEC play and into the conference tournament. Meanwhile, Baylor has won three of its last five, with those only two blemishes coming against then-No. 3 Houston and then-No. 9 Texas Tech, and by a combined six points.
With a pair of 15+ point per game scorers in big man Norchad Omier and freshman VJ Edgecombe on the other end, Mississippi State’s middle-of-the-road defense (47th in KenPom) will be facing a tall-task.
But, Baylor itself is uncharacteristically average on the defensive end for a Scott Drew-led squad, landing at 58th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency.
Not only does that mean Raleigh appears poised for a shootout on Friday morning, but it also means the Bulldogs may be at an advantage. While Baylor has four double-digit scorers, and can score in a variety of ways, the Bears haven’t surpassed the 80-point mark in well over a month.
With a high-scoring affair appearing inevitable, expect lead guard Josh Hubbard (18.7 points per game) to put on an explosive offensive display, and do just enough to push his squad to a first round win in a thrilling NCAA Tournament opener.