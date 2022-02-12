How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs. Ole Miss

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball

Here's how to tune in to the Bulldogs' rivalry game against the Rebels.

This season has been full of challenges for the Mississippi State women's basketball team, but a big win against their rival would show just how far they have come.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) have dealt with last-minute coaching changes, sudden transfers and a slew of illnesses and injuries, yet they have prevailed. Despite having only seven available players, the team fought hard in their 73-64 loss to No. 19-ranked Florida on Thursday. Now, they will have to face off against the previously-ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday to continue boosting their resume ahead of the postseason.

The Rebels (18-5, 6-4 SEC) defeated Mississippi State by a score of 86-71 on Jan. 16. The Bulldogs will have the home-court advantage this time, but that won't make things any easier for them: Ole Miss is 7-1 in away games this season. MSU currently sits among the Last Four In for the NCAA Tournament, but a big win could push them into having one of the last available byes. Here's everything you need to know about this big rivalry matchup: 

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Sunday Feb. 13

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN

