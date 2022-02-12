How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs. Ole Miss

This season has been full of challenges for the Mississippi State women's basketball team, but a big win against their rival would show just how far they have come.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) have dealt with last-minute coaching changes, sudden transfers and a slew of illnesses and injuries, yet they have prevailed. Despite having only seven available players, the team fought hard in their 73-64 loss to No. 19-ranked Florida on Thursday. Now, they will have to face off against the previously-ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday to continue boosting their resume ahead of the postseason.

The Rebels (18-5, 6-4 SEC) defeated Mississippi State by a score of 86-71 on Jan. 16. The Bulldogs will have the home-court advantage this time, but that won't make things any easier for them: Ole Miss is 7-1 in away games this season. MSU currently sits among the Last Four In for the NCAA Tournament, but a big win could push them into having one of the last available byes. Here's everything you need to know about this big rivalry matchup:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Sunday Feb. 13

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN