Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: College Basketball Prediction, Preview, and Betting Lines
There are must-win games in various ways.
There are must-win games because it's simply a big game, and there are must-win games because a team simply must win it. This is the latter for Mississippi State.
It's been a terrific 13-1 start for the Bulldogs incliding a a dominanit 85-50 win over South Carolina in the SEC opener, but here's what's coming next ...
Kentucky, at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Tennessee. Uh oh.
If that wasn't enough, there's a winnable road trip to South Carolina to follow to make it three away games in four dates, and then comes Alabama.
So, basically, win this, Mississippi State. Take the Ws when possible.
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN
Teams: Mississippi State (13-1), Vanderbilt (13-1)
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
The Commodores haven't faced the schedule Mississippi State has, but they're also 13-1 with a road win over LSU to start the SEC season. They're doing it by attacking.
The defense is among hate best in the nation in steals, and they convert them into points in a hiccup. They can run, they don't turn the ball over, and they can score in bunches, especially at home.
Mississippi State also likes the convert mistakes into fast break points, but Vandy is careful with the ball. It moves it around quickly, it keeps everything flowing, and ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Mississippi State isn't a great team for Vanderbilt to deal with.
Again, the Bulldogs are also great at forcing mistakes, but more importantly, they don't turn the ball over enough for Vandy to capitalize. The overall defense is better, and they should be stronger on the boards, especially on the offensive glass.
Threes aren't a concern. Vanderbilt will fire up a few here and there, but there's no real worry about being torched from the outside. Basically, just don't screw up, and Mississippi State will be fine.
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Who Will Win?
It's Tuesday night on the road in the SEC - Mississippi State has to be fully focused on this or the Vandy defense will force too many errors.
The Bulldogs will struggle early, but they'll start to own the defensive narrative in the second half and should pull ahead with rebounds changing the game. There will be problems on the free throw line late - MSU won't be able to put it away easily - but overall the D will hold up.
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Betting Lines
Prediction: Mississippi State 80, Vanderbilt 74
Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 154.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3.5