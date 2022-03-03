Mississippi State Women's Basketball Players Take to Twitter With Opinions on Interim HC Doug Novak

When Doug Novak was brought in as the interim head coach of Mississippi State's women's basketball team, nobody knew what to expect.

Novak was thrown into the fire at the last minute and faced plenty of challenges throughout the season-- injuries, illnesses and transfers among the biggest. Despite being down to only seven players over the last few weeks of games, Novak has helped his Bulldogs pull off big victories and play close games against very talented opponents.

Novak knows how to connect with the players. The way he works with his team from the sideline has earned the praises of other conference coaches. He has a "tough love" air about him, and he stands up for his girls in any situation. Fans have fallen in love with the idea of Novak becoming the full-time head coach of the program... and they aren't the only ones.

It's unclear who the next full-time head coach of the Bulldogs will be, but the players seem to have their own opinions. It all started with Myah Taylor, the senior team leader who has said that she might use her extra year of eligibility to play elsewhere. Taylor retweeted a Twitter post discussing a fan holding a neon sign calling for Novak's hiring with a simple phrase above it.

"We do."

Taylor was the first to be outspoken about her opinion, but she wasn't the last. Standout sophomore guard Jerkaila Jordan replied to Taylor's tweet, saying, "I second that... I do too." Freshman Mia Moore retweeted the post, saying, "Same..."

Both Taylor and Jordan retweeted numerous posts praising Novak and calling for his hiring. Jordan also retweeted a video of Kelly Rae Finley being officially hired as the head coach of the Florida Gators' women's basketball team and wanted Novak to receive that honor next. They were two of the biggest players on the team this season, so their opinion means a lot.

The road is not quite done for Novak and his team. The Bulldogs will face off against Kentucky in their first game of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. They can win and advance, but even if they lose, there is still a chance that they could make the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

As the season winds down, players and fans alike are on the edge of their seats waiting for any announcement from athletic director John Cohen regarding the future of the women's basketball program. Hopefully, Cohen will make the decision that is best for the team and will give them a good future.