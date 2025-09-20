Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State off to historic start
Mississippi State’s women’s golf team is establishing its place as one of the nation’s best teams with a strong opening round at the Mason Rudolph Championship.
The Bulldogs’ round of 16-under was the lowest opening round score and the third-lowest round in program history. They hold a seven-stroke lead over the tournament's host school, Vanderbilt.
Four of the five Bulldogs in the lineup carded rounds in the 60s and the Bulldogs were just one of three teams to shoot under par in the first day of action.
The Bulldogs are led by a pair of freshman, Ines Belchior and Moa Stridh. They each own a share of the individual lead with a 5-under par first round score.
Avery Weed is in a tie for fifth place after finishing her 35th round shooting par or better, which is the fifth-most in Mississippi State’s history. It was also her 14th round in the 60s.
Here’s the full team leaderboard and Mississippi State individual results. Play resumes Saturday at 10:15 a.m.
Mason Rudolph Championship Leaderboard
1. Mississippi State, -16
2. Vanderbilt, -9
3. North Carolina, -3
4. Arizona State, +1
T5. Baylor, Indiana, +3
7. Western Kentucky, +5
8. Clemson, +7
9. Charleston, +8
10. Louisville, +9
11. Chattanooga, +10
12. Georgia Southern, +15
T13. ULM, Lipscomb, +16
15. Middle Tennessee, +19
16. Richmond, +20
Mississippi State Individual Results
T1 Moa Stridh 66 (-5)
T1 Ines Belchior 66 (-5)
T4 Avery Weed 67 (-4)
T10 Samantha Whateley 69 (-2)
T12 Izzy Pellor 70 (-1)
T67 Harper Hinckley 76 (+4)
Yesterday’s Results
Softball: Wallace State CC at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.; Northwest Mississippi CC at Mississippi State, 5 p.m.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn.
Today’s Schedule
Football: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Mason Rudolph Championship, Franklin, Tenn., Round 2
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"If a pinecone war breaks out you have no choice but to engage in it. There are no neutral countries in pine cone wars."- Mike Leach