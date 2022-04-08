Three Potential Landing Spots for Former Mississippi State Women's Basketball Guard Myah Taylor

Myah Taylor hasn't announced where she will play her final season of collegiate basketball, but these three schools could be her future home.

Former Mississippi State women's basketball star Myah Taylor entered the transfer portal in March and will opt to spend the final year of her college eligibility with another program.

During her four years in maroon and white, Taylor averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. She led the SEC with a 2.80 assist-to-turnover ratio in the 2019-20 season and finished fourth in the conference the following year. As a redshirt junior, she was named a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award.

Although Taylor has yet to announce where she will play next, she has plenty of options. Here are three potential landing spots that could be a great fit.

Texas

Taylor was one of Vic Schaefer's big recruits before he left for Texas in the summer of 2020. When he left, so did many players-- former Bulldog Aliyah Matharu chose to join him, while others went to various programs across the country. Despite taking on a completely different team, Schaefer has led his Longhorns to the NCAA Elite Eight for the past two seasons. Would Taylor want to reunite with the coach who recruited her and a former teammate in a talented program for her final season of college eligibility? That could be the case.

Auburn

Like Texas, Auburn has a head coach that Taylor is very familiar with: Johnnie Harris. Harris served on Vic Schaefer's staff while in Starkville and was named the 2018 WBCA National Assistant Coach of the Year. She was hired as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers in 2021. Although the Tigers didn't have a very good record last season-- they went 10-18 and just 2-14 in conference play-- Taylor could help them turn that around. She would have the opportunity to make a huge impact on the struggling program under a familiar face while still playing in the SEC.

LSU

When Kim Mulkey took control at LSU last season, she turned a crumbling program into a nationally-ranked team. She's also an incredible recruiter who has brought crowds of supporters back to the Maravich Center. If Mulkey is looking for a veteran guard with potential, she should look no further than Taylor. Likewise, if Taylor is looking for an SEC school with plenty of fan support that is on an upward trend, LSU should be her top choice.