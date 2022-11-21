Mississippi State Women's Basketball Slides Past Colorado State

Mississippi State's women's basketball squad surpassed Colorado State at home, 71-66, in a tough contest on Sunday afternoon.

It was a close battle between the Bulldogs and the Rams, with the Rams bursting out of the gates at tip-off and managing to keep the game within single digits.

In the second quarter, Mississippi State was held to zero points through three minutes until it went on a 6-0 run that ended with guard Debreasha Powe hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time expired at the half.

In the second half of the game, Mississippi State had only a one-point lead over Colorado State, with the Rams outscoring the Bulldogs 14-13 in the fourth quarter. However, it wasn't enough for the visiting team to mount a comeback, as costly penalties and the Bulldogs' defense were able to keep the Rams at bay and hand the Bulldogs the 71-66 victory on Sunday.

Colorado State standout guard McKenna Hofschild, who leads the nation in assists this season, posted eight dimes against the Bulldogs. She also recorded 13 points in the loss.

"Well, they play a five-out, and they dribble-drive and kick," MSU guard Anastasia Hayes said after the game. "I feel like that's what makes them so difficult. They're a pretty good team, their guards are really good and they share the ball really well."

Hayes walked off with a double-double, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-9 from three. Forward Denea Carter also led the Bulldogs' defense with two blocks and a steal. She finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

"Their ability to space the ball, shoot the three, but most importantly, get down and just put pressure on you for forty minutes was unbelievable," Bulldogs head coach Sam Purcell said. "I told our team before we went out tonight that we're going to find out that we've learned from that loss at South Dakota State, and guess what? I learned a lot about my team, and I couldn't be happier to get this win."

Next up, Mississippi State will travel to Puerto Rico to play in the November Clasico against Georgetown on Friday before playing No. 22 Nebraska on Saturday.