How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Faces Arkansas

Here's what you need to know about the Bulldogs' senior night game against Arkansas.

Mississippi State's women's basketball team has had a season of ups and downs. It's been filled with last-minute coaching changes, players transferring and a multitude of health problems that have depleted the number of eligible players.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have prevailed and will honor four seniors in tonight's end to the regular season. Anastasia Hayes, Ashley Jones, Myah Taylor and Caterrion Thompson will have pregame recognition in tonight's matchup against Arkansas. The four have given plenty to the team during their time in maroon and white.

MSU (15-12, 6-9 SEC) enters the game on a four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs have had only seven available players for the last few games, and the physical and mental fatigue is beginning to catch up to them. Still, State has done some remarkable things this season and will look to send off its seniors with a big win against Arkansas (16-12, 6-9 SEC). The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 74-54 on Jan. 23, but MSU has improved plenty since then and has a good shot at winning tonight. With a victory, Mississippi State will likely finish in eighth or ninth place in the SEC heading into the conference tournament later this week.

According to Charlie Creme's Bracketology, the Bulldogs currently sit atop the Next Four Out of the NCAA Tournament. A win tonight and a good showing in the SEC tournament should boost the team's resume and give them a chance to do what once seemed impossible.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's regular-season finale.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 5 p.m. CT, Sunday Feb. 27

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN