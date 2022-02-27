How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Faces Arkansas

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs. Arkansas

Here's what you need to know about the Bulldogs' senior night game against Arkansas.

Mississippi State women's basketball has had unprecedented success over the last few weeks, and they will look to continue it tonight when the No. 11-ranked LSU Tigers come to Starkville.

Mississippi State's women's basketball team has had a season of ups and downs. It's been filled with last-minute coaching changes, players transferring and a multitude of health problems that have depleted the number of eligible players.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have prevailed and will honor four seniors in tonight's end to the regular season. Anastasia Hayes, Ashley Jones, Myah Taylor and Caterrion Thompson will have pregame recognition in tonight's matchup against Arkansas. The four have given plenty to the team during their time in maroon and white. 

MSU (15-12, 6-9 SEC) enters the game on a four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs have had only seven available players for the last few games, and the physical and mental fatigue is beginning to catch up to them. Still, State has done some remarkable things this season and will look to send off its seniors with a big win against Arkansas (16-12, 6-9 SEC). The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 74-54 on Jan. 23, but MSU has improved plenty since then and has a good shot at winning tonight. With a victory, Mississippi State will likely finish in eighth or ninth place in the SEC heading into the conference tournament later this week. 

According to Charlie Creme's Bracketology, the Bulldogs currently sit atop the Next Four Out of the NCAA Tournament. A win tonight and a good showing in the SEC tournament should boost the team's resume and give them a chance to do what once seemed impossible. 

Read More

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's regular-season finale.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 5 p.m. CT, Sunday Feb. 27

TV: SEC Network 

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN

USATSI_17761187
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Faces Arkansas

By Elizabeth Keen
1 minute ago
USATSI_17230557 (1)
Baseball

Is Mississippi State's Rivalry With Ole Miss Now More Intense In Baseball Than Football?

By Elizabeth Keen
27 minutes ago
HOWLAND_PRESSER_022622
Basketball

Watch: Ben Howland Talks Mississippi State's 74-69 Win Over Vanderbilt

By Crissy Froyd
15 hours ago
USATSI_12922868 (5)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Bulldogs Top Northern Kentucky, 10-1 in Game 2

By Tanner Marlar
17 hours ago
USATSI_17771429
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball: Bulldogs Defeat Vanderbilt, 74-69

By Tanner Marlar
21 hours ago
USATSI_16319290 (2)
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/26/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
23 hours ago
USATSI_16346553
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (2/26/2022)

By Elizabeth Keen
23 hours ago
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Hunter Hines, Stone Simmons Shine in Mississippi State Loss to Northern Kentucky

By Elizabeth Keen
23 hours ago