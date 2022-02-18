How to Watch: Mississippi State WBKB Takes on LSU

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. LSU Women's Basketball

How to tune in as Mississippi State takes on LSU.

Mississippi State's women's basketball team has had unprecedented success over the last few weeks, and they will look to continue it tonight when the No. 11-ranked LSU Tigers come to Starkville.

The Bulldogs (15-9, 6-6 SEC) are coming off of a heartbreaking 81-74 loss to Kentucky. The team has dealt with plenty of issues this season-- including last-minute coaching changes, transfers and plenty of health problems-- but they have prevailed. Now, they will be taking their very depleted lineup up against an SEC powerhouse. LSU (21-4, 9-3 SEC) is having a historic season under head coach Kim Mulkey and is looking to capture one of the top seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. 

Despite the problems they have faced this season, it's hard to count the Bulldogs out. They have played the last couple of games with only seven players, but those seven are tough and willing to put in the work. Since Jan. 27, MSU has gone 4-2 in conference play, with big wins coming against Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn and Ole Miss. The team also plays quite well in Humphrey Coliseum, where they have posted an 11-3 record this season. A huge win would do wonders for Mississippi State, as they still sit among the Last Four In on Charlie Creme's women's basketball bracket projections. 

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch tonight's crucial matchup.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Thursday Feb. 17

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN

