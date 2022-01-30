How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Mississippi State's women's basketball team will look for its second win in a row after soundly defeating Missouri 77-62 on Thursday night in Starkville.

The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-4 SEC) pulled off the big win despite losing standout player Rickea Jackson to the transfer portal less than one week ago. They will have the chance to prove themselves again against the struggling Aggies (11-8, 1-6 SEC). Texas A&M is on a two-game losing streak thanks to big losses at the hands of Ole Miss and Missouri.

Mississippi State is a team that plays better at home: the Bulldogs are 9-2 when competing at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. On the other hand, Texas A&M sits at 0-5 on the road. While MSU hopes to keep their streak alive and prove doubters wrong, the Aggies will be trying for a breakthrough victory. Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for this Sunday matchup:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Sunday Jan. 30

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) or ESPN App