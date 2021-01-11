Molinar brings home SEC Player of the Week honor

Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar has been one of the Southeastern Conference's best players all season and now, he has a league award to back that up.

The sophomore point guard was selected as the SEC's Player of the Week on Monday. This followed Molinar's impressive outings in a pair of contests last week where he scored 20 or more points in both games to help MSU to a couple of wins.

Molinar's big week began last Tuesday as he helped lead the Bulldogs to an upset of then-No. 13 Missouri. In the game, State erased a 14-point second-half deficit and eventually won 78-63. Molinar was a huge part of that with 20 points.

He followed that up with a 24-point showing in an 84-81 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday. Molinar also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds against the Commodores.

The two big games have continued a tremendous season for Molinar. After missing the year's first two games, he has averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He's averaging nearly 14 more points per game this year than he did last year in his freshman season.

"Just being able to read the defense," Molinar said of what has led to his big performances of late. "Being able to read the defense and just letting the game come to me. I do a good job this year of not trying to rush shots. Like I said, I just (have been letting) the game come to me."

Molinar will attempt to keep up his strong play when the Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday with an 8 p.m. home game against Texas A&M. State enters that contest with an 8-4 overall record and a 3-1 mark in SEC play. MSU has won eight of its last 10 games.

